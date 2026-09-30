Velvet Nights Returns To Grand Taj With Live Jazz, Fine Dining, And Dancing

Carmen and Adrian“Dell” Roberts, founders of the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation, invite you to the 7th Annual Jazz Event, Derby After Dark. For tickets, visit ADCRFoundation.

Live Jazz, Fine Dining, and Dancing: Velvet Nights Returns to Grand Taj. It's an Evening of Elegant Entertainment and Community Support on November 14.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation announces "Velvet Nights," its 8th Annual Jazz Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Grand Taj in Riverside. The elegant evening will feature live jazz music, a gourmet dinner, dancing, and exciting raffles."Velvet Nights brings together our community for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration," said Dell Roberts, president of the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation."This fundraiser supports our foundation's mission to empower citizens of the Inland Empire through cultural activities, education, and economic opportunities, including the Annual Riverside Black History Parade," said Carmen Roberts.Held at the elegant Grand Taj venue, guests will enjoy an evening of world-class jazz entertainment, fine dining and dancing. The event provides an ideal opportunity to support meaningful community programs while enjoying an exceptional night out with friends and colleagues.Individual guest tickets are $150 per person, and group tables of eight seats are $1,200. Sponsorship packages are also available for businesses and individuals who want to support the foundation's mission at a higher level.Community members are encouraged to visit the foundation's website for more information about ticket options, sponsorship opportunities, and event details. Early registration is recommended as seating is limited for this popular annual event.EVENT DETAILSEvent: Velvet Nights - 8th Annual Jazz FundraiserDate: Saturday, November 14, 2026Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.Location: Grand Taj, 10190 Indiana Avenue, Riverside, CA 92503Phone: (951) 684-8782Ticket Pricing: Single Guest Ticket - $150 | Guest Table (8 seats) - $1,200For tickets: ADCRFundationAbout The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts FoundationThe Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation is a 501(c) non-profit organization that consists of dedicated volunteers focused on empowering Riverside County Citizens through the development of cultural activities, education, and economic development. The ADCR Foundation showcases Riverside County's rich cultural diversity with colorful, inspiring, and authentic cultural activities throughout the year.To learn more about the Foundation, go to:

Carl Dameron

Dameron Communications

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Velvet Nights Returns to Grand Taj with Live Jazz, Fine Dining, and Dancing News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 30, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry



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