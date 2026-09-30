Rimga Viskanta Clarifies Her Position On The Santa Fe Corridor And Bike Lane Dispute

Rimga Viskanta, candidate for Encinitas Mayor 2026

Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026

Viskanta faults both the Council's proposed bike lane removal and the state budget maneuver, and calls for working together on safer streets.

- Rimga Viskanta, Encinitas mayoral candidate

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENCINITAS, Calif. In response to a recent San Diego Union-Tribune article on the Santa Fe corridor, which covered recent action by Senator Catherine Blakespear and the current Mayor's reaction, candidate for Mayor Rimga Viskanta wishes to clarify her position on the matter. She does so by sharing the public comment she submitted to the Encinitas City Council on September 9, 2026.

The full text of that comment follows.

On May 28, 2025, this Council received an agenda report, item 10A, outlining recommendations to fix problems built into the Santa Fe corridor, including cutting the oversized planter curbs to allow emergency vehicles through more efficiently, something we all should want.

And when cars turn right across protected or unprotected bike lanes, it is inherently dangerous. There are best practices to minimize those risks, which the City should consider implementing.

The May staff report identified other solutions to the issues raised. But none of them included ripping out the protected bike lane on the south side, across from SDA. That recommendation came from politicians, not experts, and that is no way to run a city. I believe the Council's decision to remove that bike lane is wrong.

I also believe Senator Blakespear's decision to add this control language to the budget bill is wrong. Its retroactive nature, and the lack of transparency and public input, make it a maneuver I don't think the Governor should support.

Two wrongs don't make a right. I understand that the views of those opposed to the line-item veto request are deeply held, and I understand Senator Blakespear's view that removing the bike lane runs contrary to the premise on which she helped secure funds for the project. But answering a bad local decision with this state maneuver sets a precedent that could bring more grievance, more litigation, and more division to our community when what we need is greater unity around making our streets safer for everyone.

I believe we have the same goals. Let's work together to get there.

About Rimga Viskanta

Rimga Viskanta is a candidate for Mayor of Encinitas running on the theme of Building Community Through Local Action. A longtime Encinitas resident, she brings nearly a decade of experience in local government along with two terms of elected school board service. Learn more at

Rimga Viskanta

Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026

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Rimga Viskanta Clarifies Her Position on the Santa Fe Corridor and Bike Lane Dispute News Provided By Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026 September 30, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Politics, U.S. Politics



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