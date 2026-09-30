Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Mahant Avaidyanath's Legacy Of Unity

A Continuation of a Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended a tribute ceremony on the death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath in Gorakhpur. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the observance marks a continuation of a legacy. "Yesterday, we paid humble tributes to Mahant Digvijay Nath Ji Maharaj on his sacred death anniversary, reflecting on his life story; and today, as we observe the sacred death anniversary of the revered Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, it is truly a continuation of that same legacy," he said.

Recalling their contributions, Adityanath said, "While Mahant Digvijay Nath Ji Maharaj advocated for advancing the momentum of 'Prachand Hindutva' to foster unity within Hindu society, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj worked ceaselessly to carry that momentum forward, striving to reunite fragmented Hindu strength and cultivate an atmosphere of social harmony, and the organisation of sah-bhoj (community feasts) was part of the campaign undertaken to achieve this."

A Life of Service and Spirituality

Remembered for his contributions to social harmony and as a leading figure in the Ram Mandir movement, Mahant Avaidyanath is regarded as a saint in whom Sanatanis across the country have deep faith. By connecting the Nathpanth tradition of public welfare with both religion and politics, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj represented the Maniram assembly five times and the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency four times. For giving the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement a decisive turn, this nationalist saint will surely be remembered for ages.

Early Life and Spiritual Journey

Born on May 18, 1919, in the village of Kandi in Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Mahant Avaidyanath had a deep inclination towards religion and spirituality since childhood. This attachment took broader shape under the guidance of the world-renowned Gorakshpeeth's Mahant Digvijaynath. His formal initiation into Gorakshpeeth took place on February 8, 1942. In 1969, after Mahant Digvijaynath took eternal samadhi on Ashwin Tritiya, he became the Mahant and Peethadhishwar of the Gorakhnath temple on September 29. As a Peethadhishwar and knower of yoga and philosophy, he expanded his Gurudev's ideals of public welfare and social harmony. This continued unbroken until he attained eternal samadhi on Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi in 2014.

Three Generations for Ram Mandir

The contribution of three generations of Gorakshpeeth in the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is etched in golden letters. Mahant Digvijaynath gave the movement revolutionary momentum, which was later carried forward with full force by Mahant Avaidyanath. In the 1990s, under his leadership, the Ram Mandir movement reached a decisive stage, spreading from village to village and uniting saints, politicians, and the common people under one thread. As president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Uchchadhikar Samiti, he provided direction to the historic movement. It is also a matter of pride that after a wait of five centuries, the construction of the grand temple took place under the supervision of his disciple, Yogi Adityanath.

Champion of Social Harmony

Beyond the temple movement, Mahant Avaidyanath dedicated his life to social harmony. A true religious teacher, he fought to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination within Hindu society. As president of the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avadhoot Bhesh Barahapanth Yogi Mahasabha, he mobilised saints nationwide for this mission. Deeply moved by the mass conversion of Dalits in Meenakshipuram, he embraced politics alongside religion to strengthen Hindu unity. Through the Sahbhoj campaign, he promoted equality by sharing meals in Dalit localities and sending a powerful message of harmony by dining with saints at the house of Dom Raja in Kashi. He further reinforced inclusivity by ensuring that the first brick of the Ram Mandir was laid by Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal.

Teachings on Inclusivity

In his teachings, he often drew examples from Lord Ram's life--his acceptance of Shabari's fruits, his embrace of Nishadraj, and his friendship with forest dwellers--to highlight an inclusive vision of society. He also explained that Goddess Durga's eight arms symbolised the combined strength of all four varnas, teaching that unity is the true source of power.

Political Career and Public Service

Mahant Avaidyanath also left a mark in politics, being elected five times as MLA from Maniram and four times as MP from Gorakhpur. He held key positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, including vice president and general secretary, where he combined spiritual leadership with social reform and public service. (ANI)

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