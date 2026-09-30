EB5 Capital Reaches 80Th Investor Country Milestone With Cuba

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regional Center Celebrates Expanded Reach, Bringing Investment Opportunity to New Communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital announced today that it has officially welcomed its first investor from Cuba, marking its 80th investor country. The milestone represents a significant achievement in the firm's Latin America expansion, connecting Cuban families with a proven pathway toward permanent U.S. residency and capital growth through EB-5 investment. With nearly $2 billion in successful investments across 50 projects since 2008, EB5 Capital brings deep expertise and multilingual support to Cuban investors entering the program.

"We're genuinely excited to include Cuba in our investor portfolio," said Brian Ostar, President of EB5 Capital. "Every new country we reach represents real families and real opportunities. We're thrilled to be able to welcome Cuban investors and support their goals for building a stronger future."

Andrea Devis Focke, Investor Relations Senior Director for the Latin America market at EB5 Capital, added:“We're honored to welcome our first Cuban investor into the EB5 Capital investor family. While most of our Latin American investors come from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, connecting with families from countries such as Cuba, Ecuador, and Peru has shown me just how far this program reaches. Each new country reinforces the meaningful impact EB-5 has on families around the world. Welcoming investors from 80 countries is a testament to the program's appeal across borders and the shared desire to build a stronger future.”

Since 2008, EB5 Capital has raised nearly $2 billion across 50 projects for investors from 81 countries, maintaining a diverse portfolio spanning multifamily residential, office, and hospitality developments. With each new country, the firm deepens its commitment to making a measurable difference in the lives of immigrant investors and their families.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 81 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised nearly $2 billion of foreign capital across 50 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors' funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit for more information.

Contact:

Kyra Barackman

Manager, Marketing & Creative Design

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