Off-Duty Pilots Foil Alleged Plot To Crash Flydubai Flight, Saving 170 Israelis

Flydubai flight FZ1073, carrying more than 170 passengers, including a large number of Israelis, was diverted to Tabuk after a violent confrontation in the cockpit. The aircraft made a safe landing after a second pair of pilots aboard the plane took control, according to Israeli officials and reports from passengers.

Flight-tracking data reviewed by Reuters showed the aircraft suddenly lost nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. The rapid descent triggered emergency signals and heightened fears that the aircraft was in danger. Passengers and crew members then entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker, allowing the flight to continue safely toward Tabuk.

Both pilots were injured and were taken to hospital after the aircraft landed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities and described the incident as a serious security event. Israeli officials said the suspect was an Omani national. The motive remains unclear.

Flydubai confirmed that the flight diverted to Tabuk after an incident onboard and said all passengers were safe and accounted for. The airline said the underlying reasons for the incident remained unknown and cautioned against premature speculation while authorities investigate.

Passenger accounts described scenes of panic after the aircraft began its rapid descent. Israeli media published videos and photographs purporting to show injured passengers and the aftermath inside the aircraft, although some of the material could not be independently verified.

Israeli authorities said they would conduct a joint investigation into the incident and announced tighter security measures for airlines operating flights to Israel. Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew members who intervened, saying their actions helped prevent a potentially serious disaster.

The passengers later continued their journey to Israel aboard a replacement flydubai aircraft. Saudi Arabia's handling of the emergency landing was particularly notable because the kingdom does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Reuters later reported that Saudi Arabia declined an Israeli request to send military aircraft to retrieve the passengers.