A Fairy Story, Saving The Green Invites Readers Into A World Of Fae, Nature, And Spiritual Discovery

Saving the Earth begins with remembering that we are part of it.

Levanah Shell Bdolak's spiritual fantasy follows one woman's extraordinary quest to reconnect humanity with the natural world.

- Levanah Shell Bdolak

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, transformational teacher, and professional clairvoyant Levanah Shell Bdolak invites readers into an unusual world where fantasy, spirituality, ecology, and personal discovery converge in A Fairy Story, Saving The Green, published by ReadersMagnet.

Published in 2025, the novel follows Merrilee after she discovers that she comes from a family with Fae heritage and a long history of helping the Fae. Her discovery leads her into a worldwide quest alongside a Fae King whose mission is connected to the survival of his kingdom and the well-being of Earth.

Blending spiritual fantasy with ecological adventure, the novel explores humanity's relationship with nature, the search for authentic identity, and the possibility of developing a deeper awareness of the world around us.

The book is aimed at adult readers and older teens interested in fantasy, spirituality, ecological themes, faeries, mythology, personal transformation, and stories that invite conversation about humanity's future.

A GLOBAL JOURNEY INTO THE WORLD OF THE FAE

At the center of A Fairy Story, Saving The Green is Merrilee's unexpected transformation from someone searching for answers about her family into a participant in a much larger struggle.

After learning about her Fae ancestry, Merrilee agrees to help a Fae King save his kingdom and assist in an effort connected to protecting the planet. Their journey takes them across the globe, where they encounter Gods and Goddesses of old, Mermaids, Elementals, and hidden Fae pathways associated with the Earth's ley lines.

The adventure is also an inward journey. As Merrilee confronts unfamiliar worlds and forces, she must reconsider what she believes about her heritage, her capabilities, and her place in the larger living environment.

The novel presents the Fae as an ancient race associated, within the story's mythology, with nature and ecological balance. Through Merrilee's experiences, Bdolak explores the contrast between human and Fae perspectives and asks readers to consider what humanity might learn from a different relationship with the natural world.

A STORY ABOUT INNER VISION AND ECOLOGICAL AWARENESS

Bdolak's inspiration for the novel comes from her longstanding spiritual work and her interest in the Fae, nature, and humanity's evolving relationship with the planet.

A distinctive element of the book is its treatment of clairvoyance and inner perception as part of Merrilee's journey. The story incorporates concepts of energy, inner sight, and the use of spiritual tools as Merrilee learns to navigate both the Fae world and forces threatening ecological harmony.

Rather than presenting the adventure solely as an external battle, the novel connects the preservation of the planet with a deeper personal question: how can people reconnect with their origins and understand their role within the natural world?

The result is a story designed not only for fantasy readers but also for audiences interested in spirituality, ecological consciousness, mythology, faerie traditions, and transformational ideas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Levanah Shell Bdolak is a spiritual counselor, motivational speaker, teacher, author, and professional clairvoyant. She is one of the founders of the Clearsight Center, established in 1980, and has spent decades teaching transformational and clairvoyant programs in the United States and internationally.

According to her professional biography, Bdolak has taught long-form clairvoyant programs in Japan and the United States and has led seminars in France, England, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Her work focuses on consciousness, personal transformation, aura reading, energetic practices, self-development, and helping people explore their own potential.

She has authored numerous self-help and spiritual books, including The Aura Coloring Book, Liberating Your Passionate Soul, Six Steps to a Better Life, Eco-Spirit: A Spiritual Guide to Healing the Planet, My Secret Clairvoyant Life, Healing Magick, Healing Magic, Seeing the Incredible Aura, Your Stepping Stone to Enlightenment, and Super Consciousness and How to Get There.

Her professional work provides the background for A Fairy Story, Saving The Green, a novel that brings together her longstanding interests in spirituality, nature, inner perception, and personal transformation. Bdolak continues to teach and develop transformational programs through Clearsight.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: A Fairy Story, Saving The Green

Author: Levanah Shell Bdolak

Genre: Spiritual Fantasy / Spiritual Ecological Adventure

Publisher: ReadersMagnet

Publication Date: August 2025

ISBN-13: 979-8-90000-034-3

Format: Paperback

Length: 328 pages

AVAILABILITY

A Fairy Story, Saving The Green is available through major book retailers and ReadersMagnet distribution channels, including paperback editions.

The book is positioned for readers interested in spiritual fantasy, ecological fiction, faerie literature, mythology, transformational spirituality, and nature-centered storytelling.

Levanah Shell Bdolak

Solomon Trust Media

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A Fairy Story, Saving The Green Invites Readers Into a World of Fae, Nature, and Spiritual Discovery News Provided By West Harmony Productions September 30, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



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