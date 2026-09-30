'Injured Flydubai Pilot Stable': Indian Mission In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India's Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah on Wednesday said they were closely monitoring the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis that led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said both Indian missions in Saudi Arabia had been following developments related to Captain Machchhar's medical condition.

According to the embassy, the pilot is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical treatment.

The mission said it was awaiting a detailed update on his health, but initial reports indicated he was stable.

“We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest,” the embassy stated.

The Indian mission also said it was in touch with Captain Machchhar's family and assured them it would extend all possible assistance in coordination with Saudi authorities.

“We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being,” the statement added.

The embassy's update came hours after senior Israeli leaders lauded Captain Machchhar's role in preventing what they described as a potentially catastrophic incident aboard the aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Indian pilot as a“true hero” and praised his“extraordinary bravery”.

In a statement issued through the Prime Minister's Office on X, Netanyahu said Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured during the incident but fought back and continued to act to protect those on board.

According to Netanyahu, the pilot resisted the attacker, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew members to overpower the assailant, thereby preventing a major mid-air disaster.

“He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister also wished Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery.

Joining the praise, Israeli diplomat Reuven Azar said he was praying for the pilot's recovery and described him as an experienced and gifted aviator.

Referring to Flydubai flight FZ1073, Azar said Captain Machchhar's courage, along with that of Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew members, helped save everyone on board.

“His courage and the courage of other Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew members saved the lives of 180 souls,” Azar said.

He also called for a united stand against terrorism.

The statements from Indian and Israeli authorities came amid growing international recognition for Captain Machchhar, whose actions during the emergency have drawn praise from governments and passengers alike.

While Indian officials focused on his medical condition and welfare, Israeli leaders highlighted his role in helping avert a potentially devastating tragedy and safeguarding the lives of those on board the diverted Flydubai flight.