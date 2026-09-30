Michael Saylor Explains Strategy And Strive's Bitcoin Finance Vision

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor has outlined how Strategy and Strive are developing different financial products around Bitcoin-backed markets. The Strategy chairman said both companies operate separately but share Bitcoin as their main treasury asset. The companies aim to expand access to Bitcoin-linked credit and equity structures.

Bitcoin Builds Foundation for Digital Finance

Bitcoin remains the central asset behind Strategy and Strive's financial strategies as both companies expand their treasury operations. Saylor said the broader market opportunity comes from connecting Bitcoin with large global equity and fixed-income sectors. The approach focuses on creating new financial products linked to Bitcoin exposure.

The Strategy chairman highlighted the size of traditional financial markets and their potential connection with Bitcoin-based instruments. Global equity markets reached $157.8 trillion by the end of 2025, according to SIFMA data. Fixed-income debt markets also reached $160.7 trillion during the same period.

Bitcoin credit products aim to compete with established financial instruments such as bonds and preferred securities. Therefore, Saylor believes wider market participation can improve understanding of these products. He said stronger adoption could help reduce financing costs for future issuers.

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury and Credit Products

Strategy continues to build its Bitcoin treasury while developing new financial products linked to digital assets. The company recently acquired 1,665 BTC for about $142.7 million. The purchase increased Strategy's total holdings to 847,666 BTC.

The company has positioned its preferred securities as Bitcoin-backed credit products within the growing digital finance sector. STRC represents one of Strategy's preferred offerings that targets income-focused market participants. The product aims to provide another way to access Bitcoin-related financial structures.

Strategy also maintains its common equity market through MSTR shares, which provide direct exposure to the company's Bitcoin strategy. Saylor described digital equity and digital credit as separate financial categories. However, both categories depend on Bitcoin's role within the company's treasury model.

Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings Through SATA

Strive has increased its Bitcoin exposure through its SATA preferred stock product while building its own treasury position. The company raised about $86 million through SATA sales as it expanded its Bitcoin holdings. Strive also purchased Strategy's STRC preferred stock, showing connections between the two companies.

The company recently acquired 1,107 BTC worth about $94.5 million between September 21 and September 25. The purchase increased Strive's holdings to 27,462 BTC. Strive became one of the largest public companies holding Bitcoin globally.

Saylor said Bitcoin-linked credit markets could grow when more companies develop similar financial structures. He added that each issuer would maintain separate financing, liquidity, and governance responsibilities. The development of these products depends on how companies manage their operations.

The Bitcoin credit sector continues to develop as companies create alternatives to traditional financial products. Strategy and Strive are using different securities while relying on the same underlying digital asset. Their expansion shows growing interest in Bitcoin-based treasury models.

Saylor identified Bitcoin growth, digital credit adoption, and digital equity recognition as connected market drivers. He said stronger Bitcoin performance could support treasury companies with larger asset coverage. However, he noted that individual purchases alone cannot determine Bitcoin's future movement.

The companies continue building financial products that combine Bitcoin exposure with structured securities. Strategy and Strive maintain separate business decisions but operate within the same emerging market. Their activities highlight the continued development of Bitcoin-backed corporate finance.

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