Ai Meets Wall Street: Robinhood Unveils A New Era Of Automated Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood is expanding its trading platform with longer market hours, crypto derivatives, and automated trading tools.

The company announced the changes at its HOOD Summit in Houston as it targets more active traders. Robinhood shares stood at $112.26 in the supplied report, while the company outlined several major product expansions.

Robinhood Pushes Toward 24/7 Stock Trading

Robinhood plans to let customers trade selected U.S. equities throughout the week, including Saturdays and Sundays. The move will expand its existing 24/5 trading service, which launched in 2023. That service currently operates from Sunday evening through Friday evening, based on Eastern Time.

The weekend service will cover selected stocks and ETFs through Bruce ATS, an alternative trading system.

Robinhood is also extending options trading hours and increasing access to intraday margin. These changes respond to growing demand for markets that operate beyond traditional U.S. trading sessions. Crypto markets already operate around the clock, and that model has influenced broader financial markets.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have filed plans to expand their trading hours. Robinhood therefore joins a wider shift toward longer access across traditional financial markets.

Bitcoin and Ether Gain Access to Perpetual Futures

Robinhood plans to offer eligible U.S. customers crypto perpetual futures through Robinhood Derivatives and Bitstamp. The initial contracts will focus on Bitcoin and Ether, while other supported crypto assets will follow.

Bitcoin and Ether contracts will offer leverage of up to 10 times under the planned structure. Other supported assets will begin with leverage of up to three times, according to the company.

Perpetual futures allow traders to take leveraged long or short positions without fixed expiration dates. Leverage can amplify losses because relatively small price moves can trigger liquidation.

Robinhood has historically focused on simpler retail trading products, but its strategy now includes crypto-style derivatives.

The company is also introducing earnings contracts that allow customers to trade specific corporate performance outcomes. Those contracts will operate through Cboe and can cover revenue, earnings per share, and selected sales metrics.

Automated Trading Brings New Tools to Robinhood

Robinhood is also introducing automated trading agents that customers can create inside its application.

These agents can analyze markets, build watchlists, and trade stocks, options, and crypto. Users will also be able to establish recurring instructions through a feature called Loops. The system can monitor markets and execute strategies when specified conditions occur.

Robinhood will initially require users to approve each trade proposed by an agent. However, users can disable that approval requirement and allow greater trading automation.

The company said more than 150,000 agentic accounts have already been created through its external trading infrastructure. Those accounts have generated millions of calls to Robinhood's trading tools each day, according to company data.

The new integrated system reduces the technical setup required to use automated trading capabilities. Robinhood will also provide agents with access to external market and financial data sources, including options data, Nasdaq market information, crypto data, and government activity tracking.

The company says these additions support its broader effort to combine more markets and trading tools. The platform now brings stocks, crypto, options, prediction markets, and derivatives into a single trading environment. At the same time, Robinhood is moving further toward continuous market access and automated execution. The expansion reflects the growing influence of crypto market structures on traditional retail trading.

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