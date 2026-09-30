Govt Lowers Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF Exports Amid West Asia Tensions
The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on the export of diesel will now be ₹16 per litre, down from ₹20 a litre. SAED on export of ATF is set at ₹10.5 per litre, as against ₹15 per litre currently.
Duty on petrol exports has been retained at ₹0.5 per litre for the next fortnight.
The finance ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from October 1.
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government had imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight. Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.
The ministry also said that there was no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia. It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences, as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.
The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment