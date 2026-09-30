DB Investing Launches AI-Led Transformation With Dbinvesting.Ai

Dubai, UAE - DB Investing announced the launch of dbinvesting as part of its planned evolution from a traditional brokerage into an AI-first fintech and technology company. Its AI Core Engine is designed to support trading, investing, education, market intelligence and operations.

“We do not believe that adding a chatbot to a website makes a financial company an AI company,” said Gennaro Lanza, Chief Executive Officer at DB Investing.“We have spent a long time developing an infrastructure where AI becomes part of the core of the company, its products and eventually the entire customer experience.”

The technology extends beyond DB Investing through a lightweight connector for compatible MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, including accounts held with third-party brokers. Traders therefore do not need to change brokers to use the technology.

Eligible users receive monthly AI credits. Advanced users can also connect supported AI services using their own API credentials.

The system is designed to analyse individual trading behaviour, including trading history, instruments, holding periods, frequency, position sizing and performance. It also considers risk behaviour, drawdowns, concentration, discipline and changes in behaviour over time.

DB Investing plans to release Wealth Copilot within weeks. The 24/7 AI agent will combine trading activity with market intelligence and portfolio context to identify account changes, unusual risk exposure, concentration, risk-management observations and behavioural or performance patterns.

It will also surface events and news relevant to open positions. The aim is to organise information around each investor rather than requiring them to search across terminals, calendars, media outlets and statements.

DB Investing's AI Traders University is built around an AI mentor that analyses how each trader behaves in the market. It is designed to identify patterns such as late entries, increased position sizes after losses, early exits from winning trades and prolonged losing positions.

The system also examines overtrading, activity during volatile periods, disregard for personal risk rules and repeated mistakes, including concentration in correlated markets.

dbinvesting is intended as the foundation for a wider ecosystem. DB Investing's roadmap includes Wealth Copilot, AI Traders University, AI financial assistants, portfolio analytics, account connectivity, personalised education as well as trading behaviour, risk and market intelligence.

The company envisions these services ultimately operating on the same AI Core Engine across customer-facing products and internal operations.

“This is not a feature we are adding to DB Investing,” Lanza said.“It is the beginning of changing what DB Investing is. Our objective is an AI infrastructure capable of sitting beside every trader and investor, understanding their behaviour and giving them intelligence that historically required several platforms.”