Massive Fire Breaks Out At Islam Qala Customs, Fuel And Gas Tankers Explode

The fire began on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, at the customs facility near Afghanistan's border with Iran. Early reports said several tankers carrying fuel and gas caught fire, while videos from the scene showed large flames and heavy smoke.

Local authorities later said firefighting teams had contained the blaze. Iranian firefighting personnel also entered Afghanistan to assist with efforts to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Reports citing local sources said around 20 vehicles were affected, although the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

The Taliban police command in Herat confirmed the incident and said firefighting teams had been dispatched to the area. The office of the Taliban-appointed governor of Herat later said the fire had been brought under control and that no deaths had been reported. The cause of the fire and the value of the financial losses remain under investigation.

Islam Qala is one of Afghanistan's major commercial border crossings with Iran and a key route for fuel and other goods entering the country. The port has previously experienced a major fire involving fuel tankers; the 2021 disaster caused extensive damage and highlighted concerns over firefighting capacity and the concentration of fuel vehicles at the customs facility.

The latest incident comes shortly after Afghan authorities announced plans for a 10,000-tonne oil and gas storage and loading facility at Islam Qala, a project intended to improve fuel handling and provide additional infrastructure for traders.

Authorities have not yet released a final assessment of the damage or confirmed the cause of Wednesday's fire. Further details are expected as the investigation and damage assessment continue.