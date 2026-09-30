Tenure Gifts Launches Milestone Gift Shop And Corporate Orders Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH YORK, ON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTH YORK, ON - September 30, 2026 -

Tenure Gifts has launched tenuregifts.com, an online shop that organizes executive and professional gifts around the career milestones they mark, including promotions to partner, medical residency matches, bar passage, real estate closings and retirements. The store opened in September 2026 and ships to customers across the United States.

The catalog launched with 40 products from six makers across 12 collections, covering watches, fine writing instruments, top-grain leather goods, planners and home pieces. Instead of sorting products only by category, the site groups them by the recipient's profession, with collections for doctors, nurses, lawyers and real estate agents, and by occasion, with collections for graduations, retirements and thank-you gifts.

Tenure Gifts operates as a retailer through Shopify Collective, a program that allows a store to sell products from partner brands without holding inventory. Each order ships directly from the maker with tracking. Makers at launch include Goodwatch, TheodoreLeather, STIL, Lynn & Liana Designs, Laphont and Massete, the family-owned company that engraves the store's pens. Alongside the store, the company introduced a corporate orders program for organizations buying gifts in volume.

"People shopping for a colleague who just made partner or a physician finishing residency usually start from the milestone, not the product," said Daniel Hart, a representative of Tenure Gifts. "The store is organized the same way, with a short list of things recipients keep on a desk or wear for years."

The corporate orders program serves businesses, medical practices, law firms and brokerages ordering ten or more gifts. Buyers submit the occasion, quantity, budget per recipient and delivery date, and the company replies within one business day with a curated selection and pricing. Group orders can ship to multiple U.S. addresses with individual gift notes, and buyers whose organizations cap the value of staff or client gifts can set that limit for the selection.

Each group selection is matched to the recipients' profession and the occasion, so people at the same level in an organization can receive different items of similar value. Engraving is available on the store's pens and selected leather goods, and for other items the company confirms personalization options with the maker before an order is placed. Because products ship from the makers, the company advises allowing one to two weeks for large orders and schedules fulfillment backward from the date the gifts are needed. Typical requests include residency graduation gifts from program directors, Nurses Week recognition from unit managers, partnership gifts from law firms, closing gifts ordered by brokerages for their agents and year-end client thank-you gifts from advisory practices.

The program opens ahead of Boss's Day on October 16 and the year-end period when many employers send staff and client gifts. Employer gifting practices vary widely. The 2025 Custom Ink Employee Holiday Gift Survey, released by Custom Ink on December 3, 2025, found that 41 percent of employees said they did not expect, might not receive, or did not know whether they would receive a holiday gift from their employer. The survey polled 1,051 U.S. adults at companies with more than 10 employees on October 15 and 16, 2025, with a stated margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

"Corporate buyers are usually balancing a budget, a gift policy and a delivery date at the same time," said Hart. "The program handles those three constraints first, and the product selection follows from them."

Tenure Gifts has also published five gift guides, four written for doctors, nurses, lawyers and real estate agents, and one covering holiday gifts for bosses and clients.

###

For more information about Tenure Gifts, contact the company here:

Tenure Gifts

Daniel Hart

...

North York, ON, Canada

CONTACT: Daniel Hart