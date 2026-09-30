Pop Punk Band The Paradox Signs Publishing Deal With EMPIRE And Wave Theory Music Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paradox, the Atlanta-based pop-punk quartet who became the first all-Black band to top Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, has officially signed a publishing partnership with EMPIRE and Wave Theory Music Group. The deal marks a new chapter for the band as they follow up their breakout EP with new music, including their forthcoming Proceed with Caution EP, dropping on October 2, 2026 and the kick off of their sold out headline tour on October 14.

In collaboration with Wave Theory Music Group, EMPIRE Publishing will manage, protect and monetize licenses around The Paradox's catalog, providing the band with global reach while allowing them to retain creative control and ownership of their work, a hallmark of EMPIRE's artist-first approach.

“We're so excited to be working with Empire and Wave Theory. We feel like together we can do some amazing things. We're looking forward to the great music we have to come with their support,” said Eric Dangerfield, The Paradox.

The Paradox plays high-energy, hook-driven pop-punk steeped in early-2000s nostalgia. As four young Black musicians in a genre that's historically underrepresented them, the band has carved out a sound and a presence that feels both familiar to longtime pop-punk fans and entirely their own. Their breakout single "Get the Message,” which nods to Blink-182 in its opening line and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in January 2026. The song captures their appeal: nostalgic in its DNA, but urgent and fresh in execution. Their single“Do Me Like That” also reached No. 47 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and No. 4 on Alternative Digital Song Sales chart. The band was recently selected for YouTube's Foundry Class of 2026, YouTube Music's global artist-development program for independent artists and performed on NPR Tiny Desk for Black Music Month.

“Too often, artists have to choose between growth and independence. At EMPIRE, we've never believed that trade-off should exist. The Paradox built their audience from the ground up and our job is to amplify that momentum while making sure the vision stays theirs," said Ghazi, CEO and founder, EMPIRE.

The Paradox spent late 2025 on the road sharing the stage with Green Day, The Offspring and others on the Everyone's Talking! The World Tour, playing arenas and amphitheaters across North America. They're set to keep the momentum going in 2026, with confirmed stops including a headline performance at Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium on April 1, 2026, and a slot at BottleRock Napa Valley in May 2026, alongside headliners including Foo Fighters, Lorde and LCD Soundsystem.

EMPIRE's President of Publishing Vinny Kumar added,“The Paradox represent what's exciting about the next generation of rock music. They have great songs, incredible energy and an unmistakable identity. We're excited to welcome them to EMPIRE Publishing and support them as they continue to push the genre forward.”

“The Paradox has the talent, authenticity and vision to be something truly special. At Wave Theory, we've always believed in building with artists for the long term, and our partnership with EMPIRE gives us the opportunity to bring that vision to fruition. We're excited about what we're building together and even more excited for what's ahead,” said Andre DeRamus and Sammye Ruth-Scott - Co-Founders of Wave Theory Music Group.

About EMPIRE

EMPIRE is the leading independent record label, publisher, and distributor, founded in San Francisco in 2010 by Ghazi Shami. Built on a progressive approach to artist development, ownership, and industry-leading technology, EMPIRE has been instrumental in launching the careers of artists like Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey, Asake, and Anderson.Paak - while maintaining the kind of transparency and artist-first deal-making that remains rare in the industry. Now in its 15th year, EMPIRE operates across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America.

About The Paradox

Formed in Atlanta in the summer of 2024, The Paradox are Eric Dangerfield (vocals/guitar), Christopher“Xelan” Bernard (lead guitar/vocals), Donald Bryant (bass), and Percy“PC3” Crews (drums). Within a month of launching their social channels, videos recorded in Dangerfield's bedroom had gone viral. In just two years, the band has built an audience of millions of followers across all platforms.Their growing list of champions includes Billie Joe Armstrong, who personally invited them to open for Green Day at a stadium show, as well as Travis Barker, Joel Madden, Jack White, Kid Cudi, SZA, LeBron James, etc. With their EP Proceed With Caution and a sold-out debut headline tour, The Paradox's momentum only continues to build.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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