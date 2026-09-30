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Goeasy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:44 AM EST - goeasy Ltd.: Announced the renewal of its revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by consumer loans effective September 29, including its ability to make additional draws on the Facility subject to certain conditions. goeasy Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.83 at $43.44.
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