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Unisync Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:48 AM EST - Unisync Corp.: Announces that the TSX has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The notice provides that Unisync may, during the 12-month period commencing October 2, 2026, and ending October 1, 2027, purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares representing approximately 5.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 7.1% of the“public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) as of the date hereof. Unisync Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.65.
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