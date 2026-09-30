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Northland Power Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:55 AM EST - Northland Power Inc.: Today announced the close of approximately PLN 500 million (CAD 185 million) in project financing for its Mieczyslawów (200 MW / 800 MWh) and Kamionka (100 MW / 400 MWh) battery energy storage system projects in Poland, both of which are currently under construction. Northland Power Inc. shares T are trading down $0.10 at $22.52.
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