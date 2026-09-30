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Avai Bio Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - Avai Bio Inc: Together with its joint venture partner Austrianova, announced the successful encapsulation of GMP-quality Klotho-producing cells in the joint venture's signature technology, Cell-in-a-Box® capsules. Avai Bio Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.13.
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