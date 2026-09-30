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Quantum Secure Encryption Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:37 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Announces the appointment of Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer. The appointment adds more than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience to QSE as the Company strengthens commercial execution, customer deployment support and its ability to pursue larger enterprise and public-sector opportunities. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.50.
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