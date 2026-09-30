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Rush Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:55 AM EST - Rush Gold Corporation: Announces it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Landy Investments Ltd., a private British Columbia company, pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated June 29, 2026. Through the Landy Acquisition, the Company has acquired Landy's rights to mining interests in two Nevada projects: (i) a 100% interest in the Douglas Canyon Project, a Gold / Antimony mineral property located in Mineral County, Nevada; and (ii) an 80% undivided interest in the Hollow North-South Project, a Copper / Gold mineral property located in Lyon County, Nevada. Rush Gold Corporation shares C are trading unchanged at $0.08.
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