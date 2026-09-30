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Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-09-30 03:17:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:01 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Highlights that, while current drilling is focused on the Kuhn target, GoldHaven's amended Mines Act Permit provides the Company with significant flexibility to systematically evaluate multiple high-priority exploration areas across the broader Magno Project. The permit authorizes up to 93 ground-based drill pads across seven work zones, four staging areas, modifications to up to 45 kilometres of existing access, and additional exploration trail construction within the approved work program. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.20.

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