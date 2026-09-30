403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:01 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Highlights that, while current drilling is focused on the Kuhn target, GoldHaven's amended Mines Act Permit provides the Company with significant flexibility to systematically evaluate multiple high-priority exploration areas across the broader Magno Project. The permit authorizes up to 93 ground-based drill pads across seven work zones, four staging areas, modifications to up to 45 kilometres of existing access, and additional exploration trail construction within the approved work program. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.20.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment