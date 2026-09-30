403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russel, P2gold, Magna Terra At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Angkor Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 45 cents. Angkor announced Wednesday that Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has granted final approval for the Company's wholly owned Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., to drill exploratory wells on the Kirirom, Bokor North, Bokor Central and Bokor South sub-basins of the Block VIII onshore oil and gas concession in southwest Cambodia.
CopperEx Resources Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 57 cents. No news stories available today.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29.5 cents. Tuesday, Magna Terra announced it has commenced an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey on the Prospect Or's Dream Project, located proximal to the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick. The Project comprises 18,798 hectares located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault Zone.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.40. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
Russel Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $89.77. Russel announces last month that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.95. No news stories available today.
ZincX Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available.
CopperEx Resources Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 57 cents. No news stories available today.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29.5 cents. Tuesday, Magna Terra announced it has commenced an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey on the Prospect Or's Dream Project, located proximal to the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick. The Project comprises 18,798 hectares located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault Zone.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.40. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
Russel Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $89.77. Russel announces last month that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.95. No news stories available today.
ZincX Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment