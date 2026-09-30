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Stocks Continue Descent
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre edged lower on Wednesday as declines in mining and other sectors outweighed gains in energy stocks, while investors assessed softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
The TSX was negative 84.1 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 35,366.17.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.03 cents to 70.43 cents.
The benchmark index was set to snap?a five-month winning?streak following a turbulent September marked by rising global bond yields, a Fed rate hike and escalating?Canada-U.S. trade tensions
Still, the index was on track to post a ninth straight quarterly gain, its longest such streak on record.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will hold Cleveland-Cliffs accountable for its commitments?after the steelmaker announced plans to idle production at an Ontario facility, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
The health-care sector?was the biggest decliner,?with Curaleaf Holdings falling $1.18, or 7.6%, to $14.20.
Among other movers, First Quantum Minerals slumped $14.02, or 31.1%, to $31.10, after Panama's government recommended an orderly closure of the mining company's Cobre Panama mine.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 1.55 points, to 889.91.
The 12 subgroups were evenly divided by noon Wednesday, as health-care swooned 2.1%, materials were down 1.4%, and financials dipped 0.7%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by energy, up 1.5%, telecoms, better by 1.1%, and information technology, up 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks gained on Wednesday, the final day of September, after new U.S. economic data showed inflation slowed last month, sending Treasury yields lower.
The Dow Jones Industrials slid 0.75 points to 51,349.17
The S&P 500 index recovered 44.38 points to 7,715.22.
The NASDAQ Composite hiked 276.86 points, or 1%, to 27,074.40.
Strong private sector data offset the light inflation data with ADP saying 90,000 jobs were added in September, much better than the 68,000 consensus estimate from economists.
Micron led tech shares higher in early trading, up 1% before its results after the bell. Nvidia and Alphabet were also in the green.
Wednesday marks the last day of September and the third quarter. Market performance has been mixed in both timeframes.
The personal consumption expenditures price index for August increased at a 3.4% annual rate, down from 3.7% the month prior. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for inflation to remain steady at 3.7%.
Even more encouraging was core PCE, excluding food and energy, which rose 3% year on year, down from 3.3% the month before and also lower than economists had forecast.
The 10-year Treasury yield retreated from its highest since 2007 following the slowing inflation data and was last at 5.23%. The 30-year Treasury yield fell from levels not seen since June 2002.
Higher yields have pressured stocks all month with the S&P 500 in the red for September by 0.2% through Tuesday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained lost some ground, putting yields up to 5.28% from Tuesday's 5.25%. Treasury prices and yields
move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.02 to $91.42 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $14.40 to $4,192.90 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre edged lower on Wednesday as declines in mining and other sectors outweighed gains in energy stocks, while investors assessed softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
The TSX was negative 84.1 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 35,366.17.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.03 cents to 70.43 cents.
The benchmark index was set to snap?a five-month winning?streak following a turbulent September marked by rising global bond yields, a Fed rate hike and escalating?Canada-U.S. trade tensions
Still, the index was on track to post a ninth straight quarterly gain, its longest such streak on record.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will hold Cleveland-Cliffs accountable for its commitments?after the steelmaker announced plans to idle production at an Ontario facility, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
The health-care sector?was the biggest decliner,?with Curaleaf Holdings falling $1.18, or 7.6%, to $14.20.
Among other movers, First Quantum Minerals slumped $14.02, or 31.1%, to $31.10, after Panama's government recommended an orderly closure of the mining company's Cobre Panama mine.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 1.55 points, to 889.91.
The 12 subgroups were evenly divided by noon Wednesday, as health-care swooned 2.1%, materials were down 1.4%, and financials dipped 0.7%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by energy, up 1.5%, telecoms, better by 1.1%, and information technology, up 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks gained on Wednesday, the final day of September, after new U.S. economic data showed inflation slowed last month, sending Treasury yields lower.
The Dow Jones Industrials slid 0.75 points to 51,349.17
The S&P 500 index recovered 44.38 points to 7,715.22.
The NASDAQ Composite hiked 276.86 points, or 1%, to 27,074.40.
Strong private sector data offset the light inflation data with ADP saying 90,000 jobs were added in September, much better than the 68,000 consensus estimate from economists.
Micron led tech shares higher in early trading, up 1% before its results after the bell. Nvidia and Alphabet were also in the green.
Wednesday marks the last day of September and the third quarter. Market performance has been mixed in both timeframes.
The personal consumption expenditures price index for August increased at a 3.4% annual rate, down from 3.7% the month prior. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for inflation to remain steady at 3.7%.
Even more encouraging was core PCE, excluding food and energy, which rose 3% year on year, down from 3.3% the month before and also lower than economists had forecast.
The 10-year Treasury yield retreated from its highest since 2007 following the slowing inflation data and was last at 5.23%. The 30-year Treasury yield fell from levels not seen since June 2002.
Higher yields have pressured stocks all month with the S&P 500 in the red for September by 0.2% through Tuesday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained lost some ground, putting yields up to 5.28% from Tuesday's 5.25%. Treasury prices and yields
move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.02 to $91.42 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $14.40 to $4,192.90 U.S. an ounce.
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