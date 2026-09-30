Direct Reach Expands Targeted B2B Email Lists For Industry And Event Marketing

Direct Reach helps businesses identify targeted B2B audiences through verified email lists, industry segmentation, and campaign-ready business data.

Direct Reach strengthens its targeted business data solutions for companies seeking verified B2B, industry, technology and event attendee email lists.

- Paige Conley, Marketing Manager, Direct Reach LLCLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Reach, a provider of targeted B2B email lists and customized business data solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its verified contact database offerings for companies seeking more accurate audience targeting across major industries, technology markets and event-driven campaigns.Direct Reach supports businesses that need to connect with decision-makers in healthcare, technology, education, finance, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, real estate, retail, supply chain and other professional sectors. The company's website positions its services around accurate, segmented and results-driven B2B email data designed to help marketers reach verified decision-makers and improve campaign performance.The expanded focus includes industry mailing lists, top B2B email lists, healthcare email lists, education email lists, technology users lists, attendee email lists and role-based decision-maker databases. These solutions are designed for companies running outbound sales, event promotion, lead generation, partnership outreach, product launches, appointment setting and account-based marketing campaigns.Direct Reach's customized list-building process allows clients to define audience requirements by industry, job title, geography, company type, event interest, technology usage, seniority level and other campaign criteria. This approach helps businesses avoid broad, generic databases and instead work with more relevant contact segments aligned with their sales and marketing goals.“Businesses do not just need more contacts; they need the right contacts,” said Paige Conley, Marketing Manage at Direct Reach.“Our goal is to help companies reach targeted professionals with verified, segmented and campaign-ready B2B data.”The company's current website highlights several major list categories, including healthcare professionals, IT decision-makers, education leaders, financial executives, renewable energy professionals, logistics contacts, small business owners, technology users and trade show attendee audiences. Direct Reach also offers quote-based database solutions for niche requirements where buyers need specific counts, fields and targeting filters before placing an order.As B2B marketers continue to prioritize measurable outreach and cleaner prospect data, Direct Reach is focusing on audience relevance, contact verification, segmentation and support. The company provides lists in commonly used business formats such as Excel, CSV and CRM-ready files, making it easier for sales and marketing teams to import, review and launch campaigns.Direct Reach also emphasizes compliance-aware data practices, including CAN-SPAM and GDPR-conscious outreach considerations, helping businesses plan campaigns with stronger deliverability and responsible communication practices.For companies planning industry outreach, event marketing, technology vendor campaigns, healthcare marketing, education sales or executive-level B2B prospecting, Direct Reach provides customized data solutions built around specific audience goals rather than one-size-fits-all contact lists.To learn more, visit or request a custom quote through the Direct Reach website.

Paige Conley

Direct Reach

+1 213-510-0615

email us here

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Direct Reach Expands Targeted B2B Email Lists for Industry and Event Marketing News Provided By Direct Reach September 30, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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