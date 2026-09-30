Dog Training Raleigh NC: Sally Said So Marks 17 Years Of Aversive Free Training

Aggression vs scared. What is the difference?

Preparing your Dog for your new baby

Preparing your dog for a Service or Therapy Dog.

The Raleigh location pairs LIMA based, Fear Free methods with service dog, therapy dog, and expecting parent programs across the Triangle.

- Shane Gentry, Owner and Founder, Sally Said So Professional Dog TrainingRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sally Said So Professional Dog Training is marking 17 years of work with Triangle dog owners by reaffirming the standard behind every program at its Raleigh location. Dogs are trained without prong collars, electronic collars, or other aversive tools. The company began in Raleigh in 2009, and that same standard now carries across a wider range of services than at any point in its history, from puppy foundations to service dog preparation.The approach follows LIMA, short for Least Intrusive, Minimally Aversive, a framework endorsed by the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior. In practice, trainers rely on positive reinforcement, counterconditioning, and desensitization to change how a dog responds to the people, sounds, and situations around it. The company sums up its philosophy as“Decisions, Not Dominance.” Dogs are taught to make good choices on their own rather than being pushed into compliance through intimidation, and owners learn to read what their dogs are communicating.“Sally was the dog that started all of this, and she taught me to ask why a dog was doing something before asking how to make it stop,” said Shane Gentry, owner and founder of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training.“Most of what families call us about comes down to poor communication. There are no bad dogs. Once a dog understands what's being asked, and the owner understands what the dog is saying back, the tension in the house starts to fade. No collar can shortcut that. It has to be built.”Gentry completed his certifications through Animal Behavior College and Canine Trade Group. The Raleigh team includes Fear Free Certified Dog Trainers and AKC Canine Good Citizen Test Evaluators, and staff hold Pet Tech CPR certification. The company is also a member of the DVM360 Association, a network connected to the veterinary community.Beyond obedience and behavior modification, the Raleigh program now covers several specialized paths. A Pre Purchase and Adoption Consultation helps households choose a dog that fits their lifestyle before bringing one home. An Expecting Parents Program prepares dogs for the arrival of a new baby. Service dog training is available for mobility assistance, hearing, and psychiatric support, and therapy dog training is offered in partnership with Dogs With A Purpose. Group classes, feline training, and a Trainer on Retainer option for lifetime support round out the lineup.Every program begins with a two hour Comprehensive Consultation. Most plans run 30 to 90 days, with support continuing after private sessions end. Because the training takes place where dogs actually live, common concerns such as leash pulling and barking at the door are addressed in the setting where they happen.The Raleigh location serves the greater Triangle, including Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Chapel Hill, Apex, and Clayton, along with smaller communities such as Creedmoor, Butner, Angier, Louisburg, Youngsville, Fuquay Varina, and Zebulon. The company remains locally owned and operated.Full details on Dog Training Raleigh NC, including available services and consultation scheduling, can be found at or by calling 919 427 4775.

Darin Zogopoulos

Clear Future Consulting Services, LLC

+1 252-349-1677

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Dog Training Raleigh NC: Sally Said So Marks 17 Years of Aversive Free Training News Provided By Clear Future Consulting Services, LLC September 30, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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