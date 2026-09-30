Kosovo War Survivors Will Screen Their Film To 50 States To Honor U.S. Veterans Tour To Be Filmed For A New Documentary

The Journalist's Mission

“The Journalist's Mission,” Inspired by the Kosovo War, Will Travel Across America Beginning Oct. 20 and Conclude with January 2027 Screening in Kosovo

- Farooq KrasniqiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kosovo War survivors and filmmakers, Fitim and Farooq Krasniqi, will embark on a 50-state U.S. film tour beginning Oct. 20 to honor and thank U.S. veterans and military families for the role America played in helping Kosovo during the war. The brothers will bring their film,“The Journalist's Mission,” to veterans homes, senior living facilities, select theaters, and communities across the country while sharing a story about the lasting impact of American support for Kosovo. The tour will also be filmed as part of a new documentary chronicling the brothers' journey across the United States and their encounters with the veterans and military families they have set out to thank.The 50-state tour will begin in Pennsylvania on Oct. 20 and end in Hawaii on Dec. 20. The brothers, along with their Kras Productions team, will meet with local leaders, veterans, military families, students, members of the media, and other special guests as they travel through each state. The screenings will include introductions, short speeches, conversations with the audience, Q&A sessions, and special guest appearances. Following the completion of the 50-state tour, the filmmakers will travel to Kosovo for a final screening in January 2027.The film follows an American journalist who witnesses a brutal massacre carried out by Serbian forces after an American family becomes trapped in the middle of the war. Amid the destruction, a young girl miraculously survives the attack while her uncle, a Kosovo resistance fighter, is captured by Serbian forces. Determined to save the child, the journalist joins forces with Kosovo resistance fighters and receives support from American officials as they attempt to escape through dangerous war zones filled with military checkpoints, violence, and constant pursuit. As the conflict escalates, the rescue mission turns into a desperate fight for survival, and a testament to courage, sacrifice, and humanity.Written and produced by Kras Productions Executive Producer, Fitim Krasniqi,“The Journalist's Mission” is a powerful war drama which also honors the United States, NATO, and all those who helped save innocent lives during one of the darkest chapters in Balkan history. The film was directed by Farooq Krasniqi.For Fitim and his brother, Kras Productions President, Farooq, the film and its message are deeply personal. The brothers witnessed their father's death during the conflict, an experience that, along with the impact of U.S. and NATO intervention on their family and their country, has shaped their commitment to sharing a story that recognizes those who came to Kosovo's aid.The film stars Monika Truong (“Life is A Beautiful Ride,”“Eterna”), Mark Rossini (“Boxing Kid,”“Nova”), and Elijah Rowen (“Caledonia,”“Curfew”). Fitim also appears in the film as a Kosovo Albanian resistance fighter.Farooq explains that the tour and accompanying documentary are about creating a personal connection with the Americans whose service had a profound impact on Kosovo.“For us, this tour is not only about showing the film in different cities - it is about creating a real human connection with the people whose service meant so much to Kosovo. Military families understand what it means to stay strong during difficult times, and that is very similar to the emotional message of the film. Their strength and support are an important part of the story of service.”The brothers noted it was an honor to showcase the positive influence the U.S. had on Kosovo.“Many people know that the United States intervened in Kosovo, but they may not fully realize how deeply those decisions affected real families and changed the future of an entire generation,” said Fahri.“We want to thank the United States, its veterans, military families, and communities for standing with Kosovo when we needed help the most.”For more information on the film tour, visit: .

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Kosovo War Survivors Will Screen Their Film to 50 States To Honor U.S. Veterans; Tour To Be Filmed for a New Documentary News Provided By Em Fergusson PR September 30, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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