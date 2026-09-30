Scientific Posters Explore Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) In Complex Ocular Surface Conditions

Case Reports Describe Clinical Outcomes in Neurotrophic and Herpetic Keratitis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two scientific posters being presented at the American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting, Sept. 30–Oct. 3 in Anaheim, Calif., will examine the use of cryopreserved amniotic membrane (CAM) in patients with complex ocular surface conditions.The case reports describe the use of CAM in the management of neurotrophic keratitis associated with anti-glaucomatous medications and herpetic keratitis in an immunocompromised patient. Together, the presentations offer clinical insights into the potential role of CAM in supporting ocular surface healing and its potential to help improve patient outcomes.“Complex ocular surface conditions can present significant challenges for clinicians, particularly when corneal healing is compromised,” said Ted Davis, President and CEO of BioTissue.“These case reports provide real-world examples of how cryopreserved amniotic membrane is being used as part of the treatment approach in patients with difficult-to-manage conditions.”Managing Neurotrophic Keratitis in a Glaucoma PatientAmber Carissa“A.C” Flynn, OD will present Preservative Toxicity to Biometric Reliability: Ocular Surface Optimization with Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane Before Cataract and Glaucoma Surgery. The case report describes a glaucoma patient with stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratitis (NK) whose ocular surface disease prevented the reliable topography and biometry measurements needed for cataract surgery. After treatment with shelf-stable cryopreserved amniotic membrane (BioTissue CAM360 AmnioGraftTM), the patient's corneal staining resolved and corneal sensitivity improved, allowing the patient to be cleared for biometry and to undergo cataract extraction with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. The case highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing NK in glaucoma patients and the potential of CAM360 AmnioGraftTM in helping to restore the ocular surface prior to surgery.Resolution of Herpetic Keratitis with CAM and Antiviral TherapyPaul Hammond, OD, will present Use of Antivirals and Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane to Manage Signs and Symptoms of Herpetic Keratitis. The case report describes an immunocompromised patient who presented with severe herpes simplex virus (HSV) keratitis and reduced corneal sensitivity following a hospital stay. Treatment with a CAM corneal bandage (BioTissue ProkeraSlim) alongside antiviral and antibiotic therapy resolved the patient's corneal dendrites within two days, and at four-month follow-up the cornea remained quiet with vision stabilized at the pre-infection baseline. The result demonstrates the use of CAM as a complementary treatment to antiviral therapy to help minimize long-term corneal damage after HSV reactivation.Together, these case reports add to the clinical discussion around CAM's regenerative capabilities for a diverse spectrum of ocular surface conditions that remain difficult to manage with conventional approaches.The American Academy of Optometry's posters will be on display in the Exhibit Hall on Friday, Oct. 2, from 1–3 p.m. The full program is available at .About BioTissue, Inc.BioTissueis an emerging biotechnology company and leader in harnessing the unique power of human birth tissue to support regenerative healing across a wide variety of conditions throughout the body, specializing in ocular surface disease, neurotrophic keratitis, and non-healing corneal defects. BioTissue's portfolio of cryopreserved amniotic membrane products use its proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation technology, designed to retain the tissue's structural and functional integrity. The company continues to break new ground with multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical trials as the company pursues Biologic License Applications (BLAs) for products to treat patients' unmet clinical needs. BioTissue is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with solutions to deliver optimal patient outcomes by fostering innovation through evidence-based science. Since its inception, clinicians have performed over 1 million human implants with its products and published 420 peer-reviewed publications supporting BioTissue's platform technology. Learn more at biotissue.

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Scientific Posters Explore Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) in Complex Ocular Surface Conditions News Provided By McDougall Communications September 30, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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