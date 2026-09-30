US Envoy Calls Trump-PM Modi Phone Conversation 'Very Good'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a direct phone conversation on Wednesday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor offered a brief reaction the same day.

On his X account, he called the conversation“very good,” writing,“A very good call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi!”

Both leaders covered practical areas of joint work, including trade flows, defence arrangements, energy supplies, and critical technologies. They also shared views on broader regional developments and steps to support global stability.

After the talk, PM Modi posted a brief note on X describing the exchange as productive. He listed the same sectors and noted that both sides would keep talking regularly to build on the existing comprehensive global strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister's Office later released a matching summary, adding that the two leaders planned to stay in contact.

This latest contact sits against a larger backdrop of steady expansion in the relationship. Senior figures in the current US administration have already sketched an ambitious set of next steps.

They have indicated that a presidential visit to India is under active consideration for early next year and have described New Delhi as one of Washington's closest strategic partners.

The ambassador's quick public endorsement and earlier signals from senior officials suggest ongoing high-level contact. Practical cooperation across multiple domains continues to take centre stage, while both capitals keep an eye on broader international matters.

The conversation appeared straightforward and focused, with both leaders emphasising the need to keep the channels open for further discussion.

Back in June, both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Gor gave exclusive interviews to IANS at the White House. Each portrayed the ties as stronger than ever. They pointed to rising activity across trade, defence, energy, advanced technologies and Indo-Pacific coordination. Rubio confirmed that work was under way to arrange Trump's trip to India in the coming year.

"India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," Rubio had said.

While Gor had described the relationship between the two leaders as "one of the big anchors" of India-US ties.

"The President and Prime Minister are great friends, and that's something that goes back years ago, and it's something that will continue to go years ahead," he had said.