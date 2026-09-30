'Motherhood Hamper' Launched In Gujarat To Empower Rural Women Shgs

An initiative to promote rural women's entrepreneurship and connect them with the premium gifting market was launched in Gandhinagar on Wednesday with the unveiling of the 'Motherhood Hamper' catalogue featuring products made by Self-Help Group (SHG) women from across Gujarat.

The hamper was launched under the chairmanship of Gujarat Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya in the presence of Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida. The leaders also released the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd (GLPC) booklet titled 'Sashakt Nari, Samruddh Samaj', which provides information on various welfare schemes and initiatives for Sakhi Mandal women.

A Vision for Self-Reliance

Speaking at the event, Kunvarji Bavaliya said the initiative aims to celebrate motherhood, promote traditional Gujarati handicrafts and local products, and provide rural women entrepreneurs with a professional marketing platform.

"Self-reliance is not just a means of earning income, but also a symbol of women's pride, dignity and economic empowerment," Bavaliya said, according to a release. He added that rural women are becoming self-reliant through various government schemes and contributing to the vision of an "Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Inside the 'Motherhood Hamper'

The Minister said the 'Motherhood Hamper' catalogue features seven unique hampers prepared by Sakhi Mandals from six districts of Gujarat, including Junagadh, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Kutch and Surat. The hampers include premium baby-care sets for mothers and newborns, swaddle wraps, quilts, Ajrakh and Bandhani garments, handmade pouches, Meenakari products, A2 Gir cow ghee, dry fruits, nutritious protein and millet laddus, herbal products and self-care items. The hampers are priced between Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,599, with customers also having the option to customise them.

Guidance for Sakhi Mandal Women

The GLPC booklet launched on the occasion provides concise information about various schemes, skill training programmes, financial assistance, Saras Melas, natural farming, Gram Haats, exhibitions and e-commerce platforms to guide Sakhi Mandal women.

Impact and Success

GLPC Managing Director Prashasti Pareek delivered the welcome address and briefed the gathering about the initiative. Speaking about the impact of the programme, beneficiary Kailashben Solanki from Shahpur village in Gandhinagar taluka said that she and four other women associated with the 'Bahuchar Mission Mangalam' Sakhi Mandal make school bags, mobile covers and tiffin covers from home. She said the group earns around Rs 25,000 per month and that the livelihood opportunity has boosted their confidence and helped them become financially self-reliant.

Joint Managing Directors of GLPC Rajshree Kushwaha and Shobhna Verma, along with senior officials, GLPC representatives and Sakhi Mandal women, were present at the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)