ASEAN Adopts Joint Declaration To Strengthen Cooperation Against Fugitive Criminals

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (NNN) -- ASEAN law enforcement officials on Wednesday adopted a joint declaration reaffirming their strong political commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in combating fugitive criminals.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the declaration called for closer cooperation in tracking, arresting, receiving and transferring fugitives within the region, particularly those who use one country's territory to commit offences in another.

The declaration identified fugitive criminals as an emerging non-traditional security challenge and set strategic directions for regional cooperation to build a safe, stable and prosperous ASEAN and support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Delegates also agreed on a draft ASEAN Action Plan to strengthen cooperation in combating fugitives, covering priority areas including legal cooperation, information sharing, capacity building and public awareness, law enforcement, mutual legal assistance and extradition.

The plan also called for stronger cooperation with ASEAN dialogue partners, UN agencies and international organisations, in accordance with the domestic laws of ASEAN member states and relevant international laws.

Speaking at the closing session, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Van Tuyen said the conference reviewed the fugitive situation at national and regional levels, assessed existing cooperation and identified difficulties and obstacles in joint efforts.

Delegates also discussed strategic measures to improve cooperation through ASEAN's bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

The conference noted that transnational crime in the region has become increasingly complex and serious, particularly high-tech crime, human trafficking, terrorism, drug-related crime and online fraud.

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives was hosted by Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security.

--NNN