Malaysia Eyes Higher Yields, Sustainability To Drive Palm Oil Growth

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Sept 30 (NNN) -- Malaysia is banking on higher productivity, faster replanting and stronger sustainability standards to drive the next phase of its palm oil industry, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said.

Against the backdrop of a record 20.28 million tonnes of crude palm oil produced in 2025, she said Malaysia would continue to strengthen industry standards and reinforce its credibility as a dependable long-term supplier.

“The future of Malaysian palm oil will be built on higher productivity, faster replanting and better management of the land already under cultivation,” she said in a speech at the Globoil India 2026 conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Noraini also highlighted palm oil's role in global food security, particularly in India, the world's largest importer of edible oils and Malaysia's biggest palm oil buyer for 13 consecutive years.

“More than 80 per cent of what we produce is exported. This reflects how seriously Malaysia takes its responsibility as a dependable long-term supplier to key markets such as India,” she said.

Malaysia is looking to broaden its palm oil ties with India through greater collaboration in manufacturing, technology and higher-value products.

Ahead of the Mumbai conference, Noraini met senior executives from several leading Indian companies in Bengaluru on Monday to explore potential cooperation.

Her meetings with Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Agrovet Ltd covered palm oil trade, plant material development, expertise exchange, oleochemicals, surfactants and specialty chemicals.

Discussions with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting focused on expanding the use of oleochemicals, specialised formulations and higher-value palm oil products, while talks with ITC Limited explored opportunities for more Malaysian companies to participate in its food business procurement chain.

Noraini also met analytics company SatSure to explore potential pilot projects in Malaysia involving satellite monitoring, remote sensing and artificial intelligence, particularly in the palm oil industry.

--NNN