Catherine Unsworth
- Postdoctoral Research Associate in Chemistry, University of Liverpool
Dr Catherine Unsworth is a Postdoctoral Research Associate in Chemistry at the University of Liverpool and a member of the Centre of Excellence for Long-acting Therapeutics. Her research focuses on developing drug formulations for unmet clinical needs, including long-acting treatments for infectious diseases. She is currently working on the LONGEVITY project, developing a long-acting injectable treatment for hepatitis C, and has previously worked on nanoformulations of antiretroviral drugs for HIV.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Liverpool
- University of Liverpool, Doctor in Philosophy
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