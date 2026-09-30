Kambiz Baghalian

Senior Lecturer in Crop Production, Anglia Ruskin University

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With a career rooted in crop production, I have successfully combined academic pursuits with hands-on involvement in leading industries and start-up ventures. Over more than two decades, my international research journey has taken me to prestigious institutions such as Wageningen University, Tokyo University of Agriculture, the Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) in Germany, and the University of Oxford.

I am currently serving as Course Director in Crop Production at Anglia Ruskin University. My primary research focus is the application of Controlled Environment technologies to optimise crop production systems. I have actively pursued a research agenda aligned with the university's strategic vision to become a leader in cutting-edge research dedicated to improving food security through Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA).

I have successfully led a variety of research initiatives, ranging from single-investigator projects funded by international governmental organisations to multi-partner collaborations supported by UK Knowledge Exchange funding bodies such as Innovate UK and EIRA. In parallel, I continue to engage with a vibrant cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students through Anglia Ruskin University's supervision framework, fostering research capacity and innovation in sustainable crop production.

–present senior lecturer in crop production, Anglia Ruskin University

2004 Science and Research Campus-IAU, PhD

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