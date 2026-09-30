Professor of Climate and Society, King's College London

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Sarah Bracking is Professor of Climate and Society at King's College London, UK. She is a political economist and social science of finance practitioner. She is editor of Corruption and Development (Palgrave, 2007); author of Money and Power (Pluto, 2009) and The Financialisation of Power (Routledge, 2016); and co-author of Valuing Development, Environment and Conservation: Creating Values that Matter (Routledge, 2019). Her work since 2014 has focused on climate and green finance, evaluating its scope, utility, spectacle and performativity.

–present Professor of Climate and Society, King's College London

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