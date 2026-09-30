Lecturer in Digital Media Production, University of Westminster

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Dr. Alexander Sergeant lectures at the University of Westminster. He is an acclaimed film historian and theorist, with research expertise in the history of Hollywood cinema, fantasy media, popular animation, psychoanalysis and film theory.

His research has been twice nominated by the British Association of Film, Television and Screen Studies (BAFTSS), first for his co-edited collection Fantasy/Animation: Connections between Media, Mediums and Genres (Routledge, 2018 – nominated for 'Best Collection') and, more recently, for Encountering the Impossible: The Fantastic in Hollywood Fantasy Cinema (SUNY Press, 2021 – nominated for 'Best First Monograph').

He is the co-founder of fantasy-animation and co-host of the Fantasy/Animation podcast.



2024–present Lecturer in Digital Media Production, University of Westminster

2019–2024 Senior Lecturer in Film & Media Studies, University of Portsmouth 2017–2019 Lecturer in Film & Media Theory, Bournemouth University

2017 King's College London, PhD Film Studies



2021 Encountering the Impossible: The Fantastic in Hollywood Fantasy Cinema, SUNY Press 2018 Fantasy/Animation: Connections Between Media, Mediums and Genres, Routledge

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