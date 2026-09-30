Jacqueline Ortoleva

Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Cognitive Archaeology and Archaeoacoustics, University of Oxford

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I am a cognitive archaeologist with particular interest in critical heritage at southern Mediterranean archaeological contexts. My former background as a Psychotherapist in experimental psychology and neuroscience has influenced my approach to the archaeological record.

My current postdoctoral Leverhulme project, 'Sounds of silence: how auditory experience protects at-risk cultural landscapes' investigates the role that ancient soundscapes can play in fostering cultural engagement while enhancing climate resilience efforts through direct sensory experience. Follow my project Instagram account here.

Other recent studies include the development of methodologies involving auditory (archaeoacoustics) and visual perception in the pre-Roman archaeological record and the investigation of Etruscan funerary ritual from the perspective of light, sound, and burial objects.

I hold a PhD in archaeology from the University of Birmingham as well as two Masters degrees in the behavioural sciences and an additional Masters in the humanities. I presently serve as Associate Editor for the Journal of Etruscan and Italic Studies.

–present Leverhulme early career research fellow, University of Oxford

2022 University of Birmingham, PhD/archaeology

ExperienceEducationHonours

Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow