PhD Candidate in Rehabilitation Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, Karolinska Institutet

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Sonia Miri Hedberg is a medical doctor and PhD researcher in rehabilitation medicine at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

Her research examines mental fatigue and difficulties with thinking and attention in people with long COVID, including how these symptoms relate to brain function and blood flow.

She holds a master's degree in public health in disasters from Karolinska Institutet.

–present PhD Candidate in Rehabilitation Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, Karolinska Institutet

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