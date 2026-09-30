Associate Professor, Human Resource Management and Business Consulting, University of Guelph

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Dr. Nita Chhinzer is Associate Professor of Human Resources and Business Consulting at the Department of Management, University of Guelph. Her research is concentrated on Strategic Human Resources Management, with a strong focus on human resource management, specifically downsizing practices, procedures, employment law and ethics.

Dr. Chhinzer serves on the Advisory Board for the Canadian HR Reporter and the special Covid-19 Advisory Board for Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC). She is on the Board of Directors at both the Toronto Centre for Learning and Development and Hospice Toronto.

She was the recipient of the 2019 Emerald Literati Best Paper Award (Education +Training) based on her research about how employers define graduate student employability and in 2016, she was recognized as one of the top 25 HR Professionals in Canada. From 2012-2017 she was Fellow in Leadership, Work and HRM.

She also co-authors the Human Resource Management in Canada textbook (best-seller in Canada).

–present Associate Professor, Human Resource Management and Business Consulting (Dept of Management), University of Guelph

2007 McMaster University, Management (HR)

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