Alan Maceachern

I was the founding director of NiCHE: Network in Canadian History & Environment - niche_canada - and have written widely on Canadians' past relations with nature. I have also written & edited textbooks on Canadian history & on environmental history methodology. My latest book, The Miramichi Fire: A History - - has been published in summer 2020.

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