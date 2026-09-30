Alan Maceachern
- Professor, History, Western University
I teach Canadian environmental & climate history in the History department at Western University.
I was the founding director of NiCHE: Network in Canadian History & Environment - niche_canada - and have written widely on Canadians' past relations with nature. I have also written & edited textbooks on Canadian history & on environmental history methodology. My latest book, The Miramichi Fire: A History - - has been published in summer 2020.Experience
- 2001–2020 Professor, Western University 2000–2001 College professor, Okanagan University College
- 2021 University of PEI, Charlottetown, PEI, Visiting Scholar, L.M. Montgomery Institute 2017 Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China, Visiting Professor, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, 2016 Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Munich, Germany, Carson Writing Fellow, Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society,
- 2020 The Miramichi Fire: A History, 2017 Origins: Canadian History to Confederation, 8th ed., with Robert Wardhaugh 2016 Destinies: Canadian History since Confederation, 8th ed., with Robert Wardhaugh 2009 Method & Meaning in Canadian Environmental History, edited, with William J. Turkel 2003 The Institute of Man & Resources: An Environmental Fable, 2001 Natural Selections: National Parks in Atlantic Canada, 1935-1970,
- 2007 NiCHE: Network in Canadian History & Environment - Strategic Knowledge Clusters grant Role: Principal investigator Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
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