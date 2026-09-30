Sanjit K. Roy

Professor of Marketing and Service Science, Edith Cowan University

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Professor of Marketing and Service Science at ECU School of Business and Law. I am a certified LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® Facilitator. I was awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Early Career Investigators Award 2015. I was a Visiting Research Scholar @Bentley University, USA and Visiting Research Fellow @Middlesex University, London. Prior to my academic career, I worked in the power generation and distribution sector and B2B sales.

My work has been published in leading international journals such as Journal of Business Research, British Journal of Management, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Management, Journal of Services Marketing, Studies in Higher Education, Internet Research, and Technological Forecasting and Social Change among others.

My research focuses primarily on marketing of services, transformative service research and impact of technology on marketing. I have assisted service firms in managing and measuring customer experience and engagement. My teaching focus is on marketing of services and consumer behaviour where I have delivered and coordinated undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive courses.

2023–present Professor of Marketing and Service Science, Edith Cowan University

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