Danie Nilsson

Behavioural Scientist, CSIRO

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I am a behavioural scientist with expertise in social psychology working at the CSIRO, where I completed my Postdoctoral Research Fellow in 2023. I have a PhD in Conservation Psychology from The University of Queensland. My interdisciplinary background and applied research focus on behavioural sciences, energy efficiency, sustainability, psychology, conservation and animal welfare has provided me with unique and extensive opportunity to gain national and international experience working with diverse stakeholders to create real world impact in the environmental field by bridging science and practice.

2016–2023 Behavioural Scientist, CSIRO



2016 The University of Queensland, PhD Conservation Psychology

2011 The University of Queensland, Masters Animal Studies (Wildlife Science and Conservation) 2008 Queensland University of Technology, Bachelor of Behavioural Sciences (Psychology)

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