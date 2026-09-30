Lecturer in Educational Psychology, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Michelle Andrews Luke is an Educational and Developmental Psychologist, a Lecturer in Educational Psychology, and the Course Coordinator, Master of Psychology (Educational and Developmental), at the Faculty of Education, University of Melbourne. She is the recipient of a Faculty of Education Award for Teaching Excellence (2026). Michelle is also the Lead Psychologist at St Margaret's Berwick Grammar, where she oversees a whole‐school approach to wellbeing that received an Excellence Award for Best Student Wellbeing Program at the Australian Education Awards (2023).

Michelle has practised as an Educational and Developmental Psychologist in private and educational settings for more than 20 years. Her clinical work, teaching, and research are underpinned by her conviction that our deepest need is to be seen, heard, and accepted, and that good listening is fundamental to children's wellbeing. Michelle's mission is to advocate for the crucial importance of listening to children.

–present Course Coordinator, Master of Psychology (Educational and Developmental), The University of Melbourne

2006 University of Melbourne, Doctorate of Educational Psychology

ExperienceEducation