Kristine Aquino
- Senior Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Dr Kristine Aquino is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Communication and Social Sciences at the University of Technology Sydney. Her research is broadly concerned with global migration, multiculturalism, race and racism, and transnationalism. She explores these phenomena in the context of urban everyday life through the use of qualitative and ethnographic methods, and she has specialist expertise in Filipino migration and diaspora.
Kristine has published in international journals in the fields of migration studies and racial and ethnic studies and her first book titled 'Racism and Resistance among the Filipino Diaspora: Everyday Anti-Racism in Australia' was published by Routledge in 2018. She has also undertaken commissioned and partner research with government, NGOs and community agencies on issues affecting the Western Sydney region.
She received her PhD in Sociology from Macquarie University.Experience
- 2017–present Senior Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
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