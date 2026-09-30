Emmett Stinson is an Senior Lecturer and Coordinator of the BA in Creative Writing at Edith Cowan University. He is the author of Murnane (2023), Satirizing Modernism (Bloomsbury, 2017) and Known Unknowns (2010). He researches in the areas of modern and contemporary literature, creative writing, Australian literature, and literary cultures.

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