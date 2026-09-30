Legendary U.S. Coaster Closed Over Brain-Injury Lawsuits

Six Flags Magic Mountain, a major amusement park in California, has announced the permanent closure of its legendary X2 roller coaster amid lawsuits involving traumatic brain injuries allegedly suffered by riders.

The Associated Press (AP) reported the news on Tuesday.

“Although the X2 ride consistently passed numerous safety tests, we have decided to close it because we believe this is the right decision,” park president Brian Oerding said, according to AP. He added that visitor safety is the cornerstone of the park's business and that the company takes any loss of public trust seriously.

According to AP, more than 100 people have reported suffering head or brain injuries after riding X2 over the past two years. In August, the park also settled a wrongful-death claim involving a 22-year-old man who died from a brain hemorrhage.

X2 is one of the most unusual roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The ride stands about 60 meters (200 feet) tall, while the train can reach speeds of up to 122 km/h (76 mph). Its most distinctive feature is its rotating seats, which can spin independently as the train moves along the track.

The attraction has been closed since July 12. X2 was already famous for its extreme design and unusual movements, and over the years it became one of the park's signature attractions.

Interestingly, X2 was created through a major transformation of the original“X” roller coaster. After a large-scale renovation in 2008, the ride was redesigned with rotating seats and additional movements, making it one of the most distinctive and intense attractions at the park.

The closure marks the end of an era for one of Six Flags Magic Mountain's most recognizable rides.

Image: Jae C. Hong / AP