President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Post On ADEX 2026 Exhibition
A post highlighting the ADEX 2026 exhibition has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.
The post reads:“ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment were held at the Baku Expo Center.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the exhibitions."
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