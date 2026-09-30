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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Post On ADEX 2026 Exhibition

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Post On ADEX 2026 Exhibition


2026-09-30 03:10:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A post highlighting the ADEX 2026 exhibition has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads:“ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment were held at the Baku Expo Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the exhibitions."

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