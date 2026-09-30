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Russian Drone Falls In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District

Russian Drone Falls In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District


2026-09-30 03:09:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Fragments of a UAV fell in an open area in the Obolonskyi district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the statement said.

In Kyiv, a downed Shahed drone fell into a courtyard in Obolon / Photo: Marianna Kotyk

The Kyiv City Military Administration added that the relevant emergency services were heading to the site.

Read also: Russians attack shopping center in Romny, Sumy region - media

As Ukrinform reported, earlier it was known that three people had been killed and seven injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack involving jet-powered drones.

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