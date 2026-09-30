Russian Drone Falls In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District
"Fragments of a UAV fell in an open area in the Obolonskyi district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the statement said.
In Kyiv, a downed Shahed drone fell into a courtyard in Obolon / Photo: Marianna Kotyk
The Kyiv City Military Administration added that the relevant emergency services were heading to the site.Read also: Russians attack shopping center in Romny, Sumy region - media
As Ukrinform reported, earlier it was known that three people had been killed and seven injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack involving jet-powered drones.
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