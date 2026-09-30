Ukrainian P1-SUN Interceptor Destroys Russian Geran-5 Jet Drone
The target was destroyed by operators from the Lasar's Group of the National Guard of Ukraine.
The company said that the crew also used a remote-control system during the operation. The system allows the interceptor to be operated remotely from anywhere in the world.
SkyFall is a Ukrainian technology and defense company whose key products include the Vampire heavy bomber, Shrike FPV drones, the P1-SUN interceptor, communications systems and other critical components.Read also: Ukraine receives new NASAMS missile package – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were already using interceptors against jet-powered drones, although the interception rate was currently 57%.
Earlier, Zelensky said that two Ukrainian companies had successfully conducted combat tests of interceptors, during which a Russian high-speed Shahed drone was destroyed.
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