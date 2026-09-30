Ukraine Could Offer Partners New Technologies To Intercept Jet-Powered Drones Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Euronews.

Ukraine is already using its new interception technology in combat and is now racing to ramp up production ahead of the hardest part of winter, Budanov said, adding that the technology intercepts Russian jet-powered drones in most cases, but the main challenge remains producing it in sufficiently large quantities.

“This is not about any specific product. It is about the principle of cooperation between countries on products of this kind,” Budanov said.

Asked whether Ukraine's latest technologies, including means of intercepting jet-powered UAVs, could become part of agreements with European countries, Budanov replied:“Everyone who has concluded such agreements with us has the right, so to speak, to continue negotiations on specific products.”

Ukrainian P1-SUN interceptor destroys Russian-5 jet drone

He also expressed confidence that Ukraine would be able to reach the required production levels before the hardest part of the coming winter.

As previously reported by Ukrinform citing President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is accelerating production of interceptors to counter Russian jet-powered Shahed drones.

Photo: Office of the President