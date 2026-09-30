Ukraine's Intelligence Reveals Data On 23 Russian Companies Producing Pantsir Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing HUR's post on Facebook.

The data have been published on the War&Sanctions portal.

“Pantsir” is a family of Russian self-propelled short-range anti-aircraft gun-and-missile systems designed to provide air defense for important areas and individual military and industrial facilities.

Russia also uses these systems to strengthen air defense at low and extremely low altitudes and to protect against mass attacks involving air-launched weapons. Since 2023, the Russians have been installing Pantsir systems on rooftops in Moscow. This year, another modification of the system, the Pantsir-SMD-E, was spotted there. Unlike earlier variants, it uses smaller TKB-1055 Gvozd missiles instead of automatic cannons.

Previously, the HUR published information on more than 50 companies involved in producing the 72V6 combat vehicle used in the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-and-missile system.

Now, data on another 23 companies involved in producing 95Ya6 missiles have been disclosed. The 95Ya6 is the main medium-range missile used by various Pantsir modifications.

A key role in developing these missiles is played by the Academician Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, the main developer and manufacturer of 95Ya6 missiles. The company is already known for its involvement in producing weapons for the Orion unmanned systems, Krasnopol guided projectiles and cannons for Su-family fighter aircraft.

At the same time, about one-third of the companies whose information was published today are not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition.

They include:

Komponent plant – a manufacturer of proximity target sensors for 95Ya6 missiles;

Sergo Ordzhonikidze Saratov Electrotechnical Plant – manufactures and supplies emission and power-supply units for these missiles;

Tambov Elektropribor plant – a manufacturer of steering units for 95Ya6 missiles.

Seven new towers equipped with Pantsir systems built around Putin's residence in Valday

The HUR emphasizes that, to effectively weaken Russia's military potential, it is important to coordinate restrictions against companies involved in the production of the full range of Russian weapons, rather than offensive systems alone.

Air defense capabilities, including Pantsir systems, protect Russian enterprises that manufacture cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as Russian troop formations during offensive and defensive operations in Ukraine and other important facilities in Russia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the HUR has released data on 14 banks, financial intermediaries and payment systems that enable Russia to conduct international transactions while circumventing sanctions restrictions.

Photo credit: Main Intelligence Directorate